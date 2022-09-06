NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION HIGHLIGHTS ADVOCACY IN ACTION DURING OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
DALLAS, TX, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s (NOCC) OWN YOUR OVARIES campaign highlights the risks, signs, and symptoms of ovarian cancer and the work that advocates like you are doing across the country to spread awareness and help others advocate for their health.
Anyone born with ovaries is at risk for ovarian cancer. Launched on Wear TEAL Tuesday (September 6th, 2022), during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, NOCC’s OWN YOUR OVARIES campaign invites people from across the United States to join its nationwide movement by using their passion and skills to spread ovarian cancer awareness from coast to coast.
Highlights of the campaign include prominent ovarian cancer advocates across the country who are using their connection to the cause in unique ways to raise ovarian cancer awareness in their communities. Advocates like NOCC Global Awareness Ambassador and American fashion model Grace Elizabeth highlight the importance of early awareness and education in the absence of a reliable screening test for ovarian cancer.
This month-long campaign provides free, fact-based tools and resources to anyone interested in learning more via NOCC’s website ovarian.org/ownyourovaries. NOCC’s virtual space reduces barriers, allowing others to spread ovarian cancer awareness in person, on social media, and everywhere in between.
Additionally, thanks to the generosity of Caroline’s Cakes, every donation made to the NOCC through the month of September will be matched dollar for dollar, raising up to an additional $10,000 for NOCC’s support services, life-saving research, and awareness efforts. So act fast to double your impact!
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families facing ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that everyone is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition - September 2022 NOCAM Campaign Video