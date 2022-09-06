Media Advisory - The Parliamentary Secretary Élisabeth Brière to announce updates to passport services

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Élisabeth Brière, will be in Sherbrooke to announce new measures to improve passport service delivery.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT



Place: Service Canada Centre

50 Place De La Cité

Sherbrooke, Québec

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada