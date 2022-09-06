Life Spine Announces Rapid Industry Adoption of Micro Invasive™ Expandable Portfolio

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that the Company has sold over 41,000 Micro Invasive Expandable Implants.

"The rapid adoption of our Micro Invasive™ expandable portfolio is a direct result of our commitment to challenging the status quo in the spine market. We pride ourselves on having some of the broadest and oldest intellectual property around expandable spine technology," said Michael Butler, President and CEO of Life Spine. "Since the Company's founding, our goal has been to build innovative technologies in conjunction with the surgical community; this process has yielded more than 355 patent filings, 14 expandable products, and over 12 more in development."

Life Spine's Micro Invasive expandable portfolio is comprised of solutions for PLIF, TLIF, Lateral, and ISP Fixation, these procedures include ProLift®, ProLift Lateral, ProLift Lateral Fixated, TiBOW®, ProLift Wedge, TruLift®, LongBow®, and AILERON®.

The recent additions of ProLift Lateral HELO Fixated and ProLift Micro offer surgeons an innovative solution to fill a significant market gap and opportunity.

ProLift Lateral HELO Fixated Features and Benefits:

Up to 8mm of continuous expansion & lordotic expansion from 5˚ up to 20˚

Ability to collapse/expand in situ for repositioning

Built-in plate for increased stabilization

Osseo-Loc ® Surface Treatment Technology (400-600 Micron Porosity)

Surface Treatment Technology (400-600 Micron Porosity) In situ graft delivery

ProLift Micro Features and Benefits:

Endoscopic approach with 10mm cannula/8mm Implant

Up to 5mm of continuous expansion

Cannula protects surrounding tissue/nerves & endoscopic approach increases access to disc space

Osseo-Loc ® Surface Treatment Technology (400-600 Micron Porosity)

Surface Treatment Technology (400-600 Micron Porosity) In situ graft delivery

Life Spine is committed to offering Micro Invasive solutions that are designed to save time in the OR, reduce costs by offering a faster, less invasive procedure, and accelerating patient recovery through outpatient procedures.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.

