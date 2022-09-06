Lemon Juice Concentrated Market Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2026

Lemon Juice Concentrated Market

Lemon Juice Concentrated Market by Product Type, Product Form, End User, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concentrated lemon juice is prepared by extracting the water from lemon juice that become viscous which is sourer as compared to the freshly squeezed lemon juice. It contains nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and sodium. In addition, it consists of small amount of zinc, iron, vitamin E, and other nutrients. To preserve its nutrition value for a longer period of time, concentrated lemon juice is stored at an extremely low temperature. It is used in the preparation of squash, jams, juices, jellies, beverages, snacks, and bakery & confectionery items. Concentrated lemon juice possesses several health benefits such as it cures urinary tract infections, helps in weight loss, improves digestion, controls blood pressure, purifies blood, helps in skin lightning, and eliminates toxins from the body.

Increase in applications of lemon juice concentrate in various industries such as bakery, food & beverages, and others and several benefits offered by it are the key factors that fuel the growth of lemon juice concentrate market. However, the production of lemon juice concentrate completely depends upon the quality and availability of lemons, which is likely to get affected by changes in the weather. For instance, according to the USDA, in 2017–2018, the production of lemons dropped by 35% in Arizona due to frost. On the contrary, increase in preference for nutritive & easy to consume products, due to busy lifestyle and time constraints is expected to drive the growth of the lemon juice concentrate market in the upcoming years.

The global lemon juice concentrated market is segmented based on product type, product form, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By product form, it is divided into powdered and liquid form. As per end user, it is classified into households, food service industry, food & beverages industry, and nutraceutical industry. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into direct/B2B and indirect/B2C channel. The indirect channel is further segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, discount stores, online retail stores, and others. Region wise, the lemon juice concentrated market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players includes Dabur, Lemon Concentrate S.L., SAF GROUP, Cardak Concentrate Fruit Juice, Yunnan Hongrui Lemon Development Co., Ltd., GTIF GROUP SA, Kiril Mischeff group, CitroGlobe Srl, Asia Farm F&B Pte Ltd., and DOHLER.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global Lemon juice concentrated market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

