Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027 – IndustryARC

Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pregnancy Products include a wide range of products marketed to pregnant women from books to creams to pillows and more. It may be staggering to recognize a must-have product or a nice-to-have product or a product that will simply occupy space in the house. Pregnancy products may be considered as products that may really make the experience of pregnancy more gratifying.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pregnancy Products industry are –

1. Abbott

2. Clarins Group

3. Laboratoires Expanscience

4. Nine Naturals LLC

5. Noodle & Boo

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Pregnancy Products Market based on the product can be further segmented into Stretch Mark Minimizers, Pregnancy Test Kits, Toning And Body Firming Gel, Restructuring Gel, and Others.

2. Maternity hospitals where pregnant women give birth to their babies are normally equipped with an around-the-clock pharmacy inside the facility, with a workforce of registered pharmacists to offer the required medicines. The increase in the demand for pregnancy care products like stretch mark minimizers is further propelling the growth of this segment.

3. The upsurge in the spending on pregnancy products and the superior reimbursement policies are further propelling the growth of the Pregnancy Products Market in the North American region.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Product Stretch Mark Minimizers, Pregnancy Test Kits, Toning And Body Firming Gel, Restructuring Gel, and Others. By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others. By Geography North America (the U.S, Canada, and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of South America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest Of The World (Middle East, Africa).

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Pregnancy is frequently accompanied by potential stretch marks. Stretch marks make pregnant women self-conscious and also the stretch of the skin may feel awkward.

2. The Positive Pregnancy app targets to assist in keeping up a healthy mindset at the time of pregnancy, providing tools for soothing the hormonally charged nerves, and rearranging the outlook. The relaxation procedures, visualizations, affirmations, and meditations are effortless to adhere to and to alleviate discomfort, increase energy during the day, connect with the infant in the tummy, and sleep, relax, and simply de-stress.

3. Birth imperfections have been associated with greater doses of retinoids and therefore use of all retinoids is discouraged at the time of pregnancy.

