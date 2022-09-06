The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 14.414 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793934/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the semiconductor packaging materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT, advanced semiconductor material packaging technologies, and a surge in global demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices.

The semiconductor packaging materials market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.

The semiconductor packaging materials market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Organic substrate

• Lead frames

• Bonding wires

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the increase in adoption of flip-chip, Sip, and lead-free packaging solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor packaging materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for SMT (surface mount technology) over older through-hole technology and surge in popularity of redistributed chip packaging and the surge in the adoption of semiconductor ICs f will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor packaging materials market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor packaging materials market sizing

• Semiconductor packaging materials market forecast

• Semiconductor packaging materials market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor packaging materials market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc, ASM International NV, BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, IQE Plc, KC Co Ltd, Kyocera Corp., LG Innotek, LINTEC Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp, Powertech Technology Inc, and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the semiconductor packaging materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793934/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________