Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ChannelAdvisor Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with CommerceHub

 MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ChannelAdvisor ECOM for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with CommerceHub. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/channeladvisor-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges ChannelAdvisor's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ChannelAdvisor holders will receive only $23.10 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ChannelAdvisor by imposing a significant penalty if ChannelAdvisor accepts a superior bid. ChannelAdvisor insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ChannelAdvisor's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ChannelAdvisor.

If you own ChannelAdvisor common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/channeladvisor-corporation.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-channeladvisor-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-commercehub-301618299.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

