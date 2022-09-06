NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to help increase physical activity levels and encourage active communities
HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding to help increase physical activity levels and encourage active communities in Hamilton.
Date
September 6, 2022
Time
5:30 p.m. (EDT)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre
150 Violet Drive
Hamilton, ON
SOURCE Public Health Agency of CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c2944.html