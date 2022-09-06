Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC

Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier is a chemical compound used in formulating adhesives to increase the track of adhesives and its stickiness. Tackifier have low molecular weight, glass transition and softening temperature above room temperature, which provides them with suitable viscoelasticity.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tackifier industry are –

1. Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd.

2. Eastern Chemical Company

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

4. Kolon Industries Inc

5. Arizona Chemical

Segmental Analysis:

1. Rosin resin held a significant share in global tackifier market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. Rosin resin are oldest natural raw material for adhesives industry and are derived from pine tree.

2. Hot melt adhesives are used in automotive for bonding carpet, headliner, door panel and for insulation of wires, while pressure sensitive adhesives are used for automotive interior trim assembly. The rise in production of automotive on account of growing demand has positively impacted the usage of adhesives in automotive industry.

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest the share in global tackifier market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. The region consists of major economies like China, India, Japan and Indonesia which consists of major end users of adhesives like automotive, construction, electronic and textiles.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Packaging Bags, Drums, Plastic Containers, and Others By Form Solid, Liquid, and Molten. By Feedstock Natural and Synthetic. By Geography North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Netherland, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America), Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa).

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Hot melt adhesives are found in every aspect of residential and commercial construction namely in roofing, flooring, wallboard & drywall covering, doors bonding and tiles bonding.

2. Adhesives like hot melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesives are majorly used during light truck and SUVs manufacturing. Hot melt adhesives are used due to their extreme durability & viscoelasticity in engines, radiators, and batteries while pressure sensitive adhesives are used for bonding dashboard, side view mirrors and foot carpet.

3. Using adhesives like hot melt adhesive can be very risky as exposure to such adhesives can cause skin irritation, acid burns and allergies.

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Male-Infertility-Market-Research-508533



