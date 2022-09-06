Ferrari of Atlanta to Host Rides to Remember Charity Event Sept. 10
Annual charity event to raise funds for childhood cancer patients
Rides to Remember is such an amazing event because when a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, it affects the entire family.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rides to Remember, a charity event that gives pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to ride in exotic cars and forget their troubles for a day, is proud to host the 16th annual event at the Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Established by Ferrari of Atlanta, the fun-filled event helps support CURE Childhood Cancer, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (Atlanta RMHC) and Camp Sunshine.
— Atlanta RMHC Senior Director of Special Events Stephanie Block
Ferrari of Atlanta started Rides to Remember more than a decade ago to honor a family member who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Since starting with 23 exotic cars, the annual event now boasts more than 100 drivers and exotic cars and has provided support to more than 1,500 pediatric cancer patients in addition to raising more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations.
“Every year, we are always so moved by this emotional and super rewarding day,” Ferrari of Atlanta General Manager Craig Forbes said. “Rides to Remember is such an amazing way for kids and their families to have an incredible experience riding in some of the most prestigious cars on the market and taking a break from their struggles while supporting three charities that are so meaningful in the fight against childhood cancer.”
To elevate this year’s experience and attract more donations, Rides To Remember is introducing a donation competition for attendees that will be awarded with a ride with The Pony, a famous driver that currently races in the Carrera Cup. Additionally, social media superstar Yvng Homie, one of Instagram's Creators Shaping Hip-Hop Culture, will be on-site to dance and share the excitement of the event with attendees. The event will also host an art auction that is open to the general public.
Ferrari of Atlanta, the only factory-authorized Ferrari dealer in Georgia, partners with its Ferrari clients and other sports car owners and enthusiasts in an effort to raise funds for its three beloved charities.
Camp Sunshine provides a network of support for families experiencing the challenges of fighting cancer. It offers a variety of programs that celebrate life to help renew the spirit of young children with cancer and their families.
“Our families look forward to Rides to Remember every year,” Camp Sunshine Executive Director Sally Hale said. “It is such a memorable day of joy and fun for the kids, and Camp Sunshine is so grateful to be included as one of the recipients of their generous contributions.”
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home for families of ill and injured children who must travel to receive treatment in the Atlanta-area hospitals. The Ronald McDonald House is a beacon of hope for families during the toughest crisis of their lives.
“We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Rides to Remember for the joy these once-in-a-lifetime experiences bring to the children and families we serve,” Atlanta RMHC Senior Director of Special Events & Community Engagement Stephanie Block said. “Rides to Remember is a fun adventure our families always look forward to because it’s an escape from their daily routines which are filled with doctors’ appointments, tests and treatments.”
Established in 1975, CURE Childhood Cancer is an organization that has helped increase childhood cancer survival rate to 80 percent through its funding and support of pediatric cancer research. The organization is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer in this lifetime.
“Rides to Remember is such an amazing event because when a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, it affects the entire family,” CURE Childhood Cancer Director of Patient and Family Services Karen Rutherford said. “This event provides a fun-filled day where they get up close and personal with sports cars of their wildest dreams. Their smiles are from ear to ear and hopefully, for a few hours, the family can put aside the hardships of cancer and just enjoy being together and making memories.”
For more information about Rides to Remember, please visit www.ridestoremember.org.
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com