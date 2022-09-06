Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,017 in the last 365 days.

Adult Operator Sustains Serious Injury in Rental UTV Rollover

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Bob Mancini
603-271-3127
September 6, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., NH law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in Jericho Mountain State Park on the Forest Service Bypass Trail in Berlin. Upon notification, members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, as well as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded.

The rollover involved a single rental UTV that was operated by Matthew S. Johnson, 33, of Venice, California. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn. Upon Johnson’s losing control, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the operator sustained a serious injury. The UTV was damaged as a result. Due to the severity of the injury, EMS personnel ultimately transported Johnson by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. When recreating on trails, State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” Operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Adult Operator Sustains Serious Injury in Rental UTV Rollover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.