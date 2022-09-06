Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,017 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Dies after Suffering Medical Emergency on Bunnell Notch Trail

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
September 6, 2022

Kilkenny, NH – On Sunday at approximately 3:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny. The 39-year-old female hiker had been descending after summiting Mt. Cabot with her fiancé when she started experiencing a serious medical condition. Her fiancé called 911 requesting assistance. Members of Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS responded directly to the trailhead and started hiking in. Fish and Game called out members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) for assistance.

After the initial call, the hiker’s condition worsened. Due to the serious nature of the incident and the distance from the trailhead, 2 ½ miles, a call was placed to the Army National Guard requesting an emergency helicopter evacuation. During the time the flight crew was being assembled, the hiker’s condition deteriorated to the point that her fiancé and other hikers who came upon the scene started performing CPR.

The Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter flew up from Concord, arriving over the patient at 5:36 p.m. They were able to successfully lower a medic and litter onto the trail through an opening in the trees. The patient was packaged in the litter and hoisted back into the helicopter at approximately 6:08 p.m.

Unfortunately, after all the lifesaving efforts performed by the victim’s fiancé, Good Samaritan hikers, and rescue personnel, the hiker did not survive. The body was flown to the Berlin Regional Airport in Milan where it was transferred to a local funeral home.

The name of the hiker is being withheld pending notification of family members.

No other information available at this time.

You just read:

Hiker Dies after Suffering Medical Emergency on Bunnell Notch Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.