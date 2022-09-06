Inertial Measurement Unit Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertial Measurement Unit Market by Technology (Fiber Optics Gyro, Mechanical Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, MEMS, and Others), Grade (Commercial Grade, Marine Grade, Navigation Grade, Space Grade, and Tactical Grade), Application (Aircraft, Military Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Marine, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs), Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Survey Equipment), and Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

An inertial measurement unit is an electronic device,which is used to measure velocity, angular rate, orientation & gravitational forces through the use of accelerometers, gyroscopes & magnetometers. Inertial measurement units are used as components of navigation & guidance system in order to track the position, velocity, and orientation of a vehicle. Inertial measurement units are used in navigation & correction, control & stabilization, measurement & testing, mobile mapping, and unmanned system control. In an inertial navigation system, the data collected from inertial measurement units are processed by computer in order to determine current position based on velocity & time.

Increasing investments in autonomous cars :

Autonomous cars are equipped with several sensors such as motion sensor to capture data about their attributes for controlling motion. Inertial measurement units are used in autonomous cars to measure the position and orientation. In addition, such vehicles are equipped with several electronic systems such as backup aid systems, autonomous brake systems, forward collision warning systems and others. Most of such electronic systems are controlled by inertial measurement units. Hence, increasing investments in autonomous cars will further contribute in the growth of global inertial measurement unit market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of theinertial measurement unit industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global inertial measurement unit market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global inertial measurement unit market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global inertial measurement unit market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in inertial measurement unit market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the globalinertial measurement unit market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

By Region -

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players -

GENERAL ELECTRIC, Gladiator Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Thales Group, Parker Hannifin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Sensonor, Safran, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

