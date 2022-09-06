Capillary Blood Collection Market is Expected To Reach USD 2.10 Billion By 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global capillary blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global capillary blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic ailments among expanding populace is a significant factor predicted to propel the revenue growth of the global capillary blood collection market between 2021 & 2028.

Additionally, increasing need for minimally invasive methods is likely to augment the demand for capillary blood collection device, thereby fueling the market revenue growth. Moreover, growing application of the technique combined with point-of-care diagnostics has become the most preferred method of testing, especially in remote health settings, which is another factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Capillary blood collection is a medical procedure comprising a properly prepared collection tube or test vessel and a capillary end which is closed with a stopper. It has become a preferred modality for sampling blood, offering easy handling along with tinted, light protected vessels for bilirubin analysis. Moreover, these capillary blood collection tubes are unbreakable, which is fueling their demand in the laboratory. This in turn is promoting the revenue growth of the market.

However, several risks associated with capillary blood collection technique and various challenges faced at the time of micro-collection are a few factors restraining the market revenue growth to a certain extent. Nonetheless, product innovation and fast technological advancements in the capillary blood collection tubes are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the high growth of the market revenue.

Further key findings in the report:

Revenue of the lancets segment is predicted to grow significantly in the market going ahead. Segment growth is attributed to growing demand for minimum invasiveness during blood collection.

The whole blood tests segment is expected to register highest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to their ability to detect a wide range of diseases.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for highest revenue growth in the market in 2020 due to frequent diagnostic testing and large inflow of patients.

North American market is expected to register largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of various diseases and increasing number of surgeries are major factors fueling the revenue growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Capillary Blood Collection market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermofisher Scientific (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (U.S.), Sarstedt AG & Co (Germany), and Terumo Corporation (U.S.).

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Capillary Blood Collection Market Segmentation:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lancing Devices

Puncture Devices

Incision Devices

Microcontainer tubes

Microhematocrit tubes

Sealants

Warming devices

Others (if any)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Infants and Young Children

Elderly Patients (with Fragile Veins)

Severely Burned Patients

Point-of-Care Testing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Point-of-Care Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Neonatal Screening

Blood Gases Testing

Bilirubin

Dried blood spot testing (DBS)

Blood Examination

Others (if any)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Capillary Blood Collection report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Capillary Blood Collection market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Capillary Blood Collection market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Capillary Blood Collection report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

