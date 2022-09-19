Student Rental Sector Set to Continue Growth for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The appetite for students to study in the UK is incredibly strong. In the 2020/21 academic year, the UK’s full-time student population grew by 8%, with UCAS applications in 2021 reaching a record figure of 750,000.

The demand for student property cannot be met by universities, which means that private sector investors are having to make up the shortfall in student accommodation.

The strength of the PBSA sector speaks for itself with investors having spent £4.1 billion in the PBSA sector in 2021.