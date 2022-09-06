Youth Operator Injured in Dirt Bike Accident in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

September 6, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 12:25 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a trail bike crash on Kimball’s Way in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin by NH State Police Troop F.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene, along with Berlin Police, Fire and EMS personnel. The patient was identified as a minor who had sustained injuries after striking a rock in the trail with his dirt bike and getting thrown from it. At the time of the incident, the operator was not travelling at a high rate of speed, so likely more serious injury was avoided.

Witnesses stated that while riding up Kimball Way, near the junction of Border Run Trail, the minor, who had been travelling second in a group of three trail bikes, struck a rock and lost control of his machine. This resulted in him dropping the machine to the side and jumping off in an attempt to avoid injury. The machine went into a ditch, and the youth operator landed next to the trail. Upon standing up, he felt pain and an emergency call was placed.

The minor operator was treated for his injuries on scene by Berlin EMS personnel and then transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

At this time, it is believed that inattention is the most likely contributing factor in this incident. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this crash.

No further information is available at this time.