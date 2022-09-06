Injured Hiker Carried Off Webster Cliff Trail

CONTACT:

September 6, 2022

Bean’s Grant, NH – NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Webster Cliff Trail just north of Mt. Jackson at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. The hiker, identified as Ann Catherine Cordo, 42, of Wilmington, DE, had been hiking south on the trail when she slipped on a granite slab and injured her lower left leg. Unable to bear weight on the injured leg a call to 911 was made.

Multiple volunteer rescuers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team (PVSART), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR), and Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) along with Conservation Officers responded to the call.

Rescuers had to hike in nearly 3.5 miles to reach Cordo. Her injury was assessed and treated on scene with a splint. She was then placed in a litter at approximately 5:15 p.m. and carried north on Webster Cliff Trail to the Mizpah Cutoff Trail. From there the team continued carrying her down the trail to where it merged onto Crawford Path and ultimately down to Route 302 adjacent to the AMC Highland Center. The rescue team arrived out at 8:30 p.m.

Cordo opted to forgo an ambulance and instead was driven by private vehicle to a medical facility with an on-call orthopedic surgeon for treatment of her injury. Cordo had been hiking with family members and was sufficiently supplied and prepared for a day hike.

No other information is available at this time.