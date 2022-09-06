Adult Operator Sustains Serious Injury in Rental UTV Rollover

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Bob Mancini

603-271-3127

September 6, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., NH law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in Jericho Mountain State Park on the Forest Service Bypass Trail in Berlin. Upon notification, members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, as well as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded.

The rollover involved a single rental UTV that was operated by Matthew S. Johnson, 33, of Venice, California. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn. Upon Johnson’s losing control, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the operator sustained a serious injury. The UTV was damaged as a result. Due to the severity of the injury, EMS personnel ultimately transported Johnson by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. When recreating on trails, State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” Operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

No further information is available at this time.