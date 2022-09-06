Depth Filtration Market is Expected To Reach USD 3.78 Billion By 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global depth filtration market size is expected to reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing trend of single-use technologies, growing application of depth filters in healthcare and food & beverages sector, and rapid adoption of disposable filters across various industrial verticals are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising R&D expenditure to develop novel drugs and increasing deployment and expansion of wastewater purification plants are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Depth filters use porous filtration medium to retain particles throughout the medium instead of just on the surface of the medium. Depth filters, characterized by multiple porous layers, are generally used to capture solid contaminants from liquid phase. Key advantage of depth filters is that they can attain high-quality of particles without compromising separation efficiency. Depth filters are extensively used in downstream purification for cell culture and turbid feed streams clarification before they can be loaded onto chromatography columns. Due to its low cost and convenient usage, depth filtration is widely used for clarification of cell culture harvests and this is expected to boost adoption of depth filters in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and sectors, and further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for clean and high-quality filter products in the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing use of filters in production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is also expected to contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high initial costs of production facilities and development of alternative processes is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Diatomaceous Earth (DE) segment is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing application in water filtration and treatment processes and in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and sectors.

Cartridge filter segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to its enhanced capacity to retain dirt and long service life. Cartridge filters offer a reliable, robust, high-performance, and cost-effective solution for industrial purposes and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Healthcare segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of depth filters in water filtration for medical purposes, and from hemodialysis to wound cleaning.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, rapid development of food and beverage and healthcare industries, and increasing adoption of single-use technologies.

In May 2020, Eaton Corporation launched BECODISC BXS and BX3 ranges to enable users to perform pre-filtration and fine filtration processes using one unit. The new filters in the BX3 range are made from the company’s premium depth filter sheets made up of cellulose.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Merck KGaA, 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Amazon Filters Ltd., Pall Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Sartorius AG, Filtrox AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Donaldson Company, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, GE Healthcare, 3M, Membrane Solutions, and Allied Filter Systems Ltd.

Depth Filtration Market Segmentation:

Media Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Cellulose

Activated Carbon

Diatomaceous Earth

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Cartridge Filters

Capsule Filters

Sheet Filters

Filter Modules

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Water Filtration

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Depth Filtration market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Depth Filtration Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Depth Filtration market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.

