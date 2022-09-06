Membrane Chromatography Market is Expected To Reach USD 641.87 Million By 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing advantages of membrane chromatography over other chromatography techniques, rapid adoption of membrane chromatography in biotechnology research, and growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancement in validation of chromatographic processes to develop a more cost-efficient approach and provide better understanding of the processes is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Membrane chromatography uses membranes having micron-size pores that contain functional ligands on inner surface of the pores. These membranes enable selective separations through adsorption or binding depending on ion-exchange, reversed-phase, affinity, and hydrophobic interactions. Membrane chromatography can significantly reduce downstream bioprocessing costs attributed to its disposable nature, low buffer utilization, and low material costs. This is a key factor boosting adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for membrane chromatography can be attributable to its application as a disposable device while simultaneously having a product with increased purity. This has significantly boosted adoption of membrane chromatography, particularly ion-exchange chromatography, in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technicians and lack of awareness about the technique and its benefits is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Consumables segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand and use of capsules, cassettes, and cartridges for purification processes in lab-scale manufacturing, process development, and biomanufacturing.

Ion-exchange chromatography segment is expected to dominate other technique segments over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in product development and quality control process in pharmaceutical drug analysis.

Flow-through segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising usage of flow-through technology in monoclonal antibody polishing process and virus purification.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes, and rising investment for expanding R&D activities in the sector.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing research activities, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.

In March 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Novasep announced a collaboration agreement in the field of chromatography and single-use bioprocessing. Combination of Novasep’s BioSC platform and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s single-use technology is expected to form the foundation for development of innovative chromatography systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Membrane Chromatography market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, GL Sciences Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., and Restek Corporation, among others

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Membrane Chromatography Market Segmentation:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Affinity Membrane Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumables

Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges

Syringe Filters

Filter Plates

Spin Columns

Membrane Discs and Sheets

Other Consumables

Accessories

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Flow-through Membrane Chromatography

Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Membrane Chromatography report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Membrane Chromatography market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Membrane Chromatography market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Membrane Chromatography report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

