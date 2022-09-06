Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week: The Perennial Apprentice

Delaware’s history can be found all around us, not only in textbooks, but in the buildings and homes that we live and work in. Our state’s architecture has been influenced by several hundred years of growth, development, and cultural exchange, and many of these historic buildings are still standing in our towns and communities. George F. Bennett’s “The Perennial Apprentice” discusses Delaware’s architecture, from early settlement to the 20th century. Featuring photographs and illustrations of buildings from all over the state, this book is sure to be a hit with historians and craftsmen alike.



The Perennial Apprentice: 60 Year Scrapbook of Architecture, 1916 to 1976

– by George Fletcher Bennett

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.