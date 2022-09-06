In-Game Advertising Market

The increasing internet penetration across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Game Advertising Market to reach $17.6 billion by 2030 - Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global In-Game Advertising market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The global game advertising industry was pegged at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Rise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

By device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet.

By type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.

By region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.

• However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market.

