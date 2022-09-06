ENERGY STAR appliances that qualify for the Florida Sales Tax Holiday
EINPresswire.com/ -- From income tax credits to energy relief credits, numerous tax break incentives from the Department of Revenue have been put into effect in the State of Florida to encourage consumers to consider replacing their old appliances that might not be as energy efficient as today’s models.
Friday, July 1, 2022, marked the start of the state of Florida’s sales tax exemption period which will end June 30, 2023. During this period, sales tax will not be owed by consumers on select ENERGY STAR-qualified refrigerators, washers and dryers!
“What a great program from our state to help reward homeowners for making smart decisions on replacing their old appliances!” says Jason Horst, Director of Marketing at Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Centers.
While some brag about how long they’ve had that garage refrigerator working, it’s not always noted just how expensive those old appliances are to operate!
The sales tax exemption also applies extended warranties purchased for the qualifying ENERGY STAR models. Bosch, Frigidaire, Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, and LG are just a some of the of the great brands that make qualifying appliances for this ENERGY STAR Tax Exemption program and you’ll find them all on display in Famous Tate showrooms! Keep an eye out for the ENERGY STAR logos on the electronic price tags in stores, or the light blue logo when scrolling through the Famous Tate website.
ENERGY STAR has become the recognizable logo for products that qualify under the United States Environmental Protection Agency as those that exceed efficiency standards for energy and water usage. These advantages benefit homeowners since the Energy Star products can save hundreds of dollars over their life cycle. The number of ENERGY STAR-qualified appliances produced has been on the rise since the start of the program and continues to evolve with the changing times to deliver further savings where possible.
ENERGY STAR-qualified clothes washers are available in either top load or front load configurations...with a variety of different dimensions and capacities based on household needs. These washers are designed to minimize the amount of water and electricity used per load, while still providing great cleaning results. While the Department of Energy regulates the efficiency of machines built today, Energy Star models exceed those standards and cut energy consumption by 25% and water consumption by 33%. Greater savings come in pairs since investing in both an ENERGY STAR-qualified washer and dryer can save over $350 in energy costs and utility bills!
The automated technology and sensors used in ENERGY STAR dryers detect when the clothes are dry for optimal results. That means no more over-drying your clothes or waiting for the end of a cycle if you really don’t even need to! Fabric pilling occurs with overdrying, so the shortest drying times can extend the life of your clothing…saving people money again. Pairing your new washer with an ENERGY STAR-qualified dryer just makes sense today.
Refrigerators certified by ENERGY STAR are 9% more efficient than standard conventional refrigerators. Built and intricately designed with features such as optimally efficient compressors and enhanced insulation ultimately helps save money on your energy bill in the long run. “The best part of the sales tax exemption program is that most of the refrigerators available today are Energy Star qualified, so you’re not paying more for the benefit,” says Horst. The ENERGY STAR website notes that over a period of 12 years, an ENERGY STAR-certified refrigerator can save over $220! It might not seem like a lot each year, but it definitely adds up.
Famous Tate, an independent retailer with 11 store locations, has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 1954. As a member of Brandsource, a national buying group with $19 Billion in buying power, they are able to offer competitive prices, exclusive offers, and convenient 0% interest financing. All purchases are backed by a 30-Day Low Price Guarantee, so there’s never a bad time to shop!
