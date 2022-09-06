Josh Leiva, a renowned Clinical Research Professional, talks about Clinical Trial Trends for 2022

Josh Leiva has lived his life as a Clinical Researcher and made a tremendous difference in testosterone, osteoporosis, and cholesterol Trials projects.

Josh Leiva has lived his life as a Clinical Researcher and made a tremendous difference in testosterone, osteoporosis, and cholesterol Trials projects. He has participated in new treatments for patients and has changed the quality of life of many by putting them in these trials. With excellent technical, analytical, and communication skills established by 10 years of experience, he has proven expertise in Medical, Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical, and Nutraceuticals.

Josh discusses how tech and digital solutions in clinical research have been evident for some time. The combination has been recognized as a concrete solution to some of the industry's most challenging woes including high trial costs for sponsors, trial inconvenience for patients, and, in too many cases, suboptimal data quality.



"2022 has been propelled by breakthroughs in digital technology, focusing on decentralized models. This will continue to reshape the industry's Clinical Trial Trends by improving trial outcomes in some valuable ways." ~ Josh Leiva



Josh Leiva talks about the usefulness of Trial Decentralization that is synonymous with convenience for patients. The patient-focused approach extends to more customized approaches to clinical trials, enabling future trials to be designed in line with the individual patient’s needs and reducing patient burden to a minimum.

The current protocols offer patients a choice of trial formats: telehealth versus at-home visits versus trips to the doctor, or a combination of these. The site's new virtual components reduce site burden and simplify some of the most arduous responsibilities, saving both patient and staff time. The growing access to virtual study coordinators has expanded patient options, allowing them to communicate whenever necessary or desired.

Josh Leiva further shared that the Clinical Trial Industry has started to place a greater emphasis on addressing the problem of subjectivity in electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO). The shift to at-home data collection has driven the development of digital research instruments that can be quickly and accurately administered from home improving the data accuracy by manifolds.



"Health researchers have spent the last several years lauding the potential of real-world data (RWD) to revolutionize every stage of clinical research, from trial design to outcomes measurement. 2021 witnessed slow but steady progress in this area but 2022 is seeing more study designs using RWD to refine cohort definition and disease states." ~ Josh Leiva



Josh Leiva talks about how in 2022 patients and researchers alike are adapting to a clinical trial market that has been substantially modified. There has been an acceleration of the fundamental technological and behavioral shifts that are reshaping the industry to benefit patients, sponsors, and healthcare professionals alike.

