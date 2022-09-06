HIV Drugs Market Size Worth 53.08 billion by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HIV drugs market size was pegged at US$ 30.89 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to grow US$ 53.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2022-2030 period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports, in the report titled "HIV Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS cases and the increased number of people receiving HIV therapy because of awareness of the disease and its implication on the individual’s life is responsible for the boost in HIV drugs sales. The growing focus on research and development activities has further led to innovations in drug development.

The global HIV drugs market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

The global HIV drugs market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories:

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nrtis)

Integrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

It has been analyzed that the combination drugs segment dominated the global HIV drugs market. This is attributed to its improved result in HIV management and in co-infection. Additionally, this drug class consists of advanced technology for the treatment of HIV infection. Whereas the other drug classes viz. NRTIs and integrase inhibitors hold a small market share. Though integrase inhibitor drugs because of their application as first-line drugs, supports segmental growth, the NRTIs are less in demand.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global HIV drugs market has been divided into three distinct channels:

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global HIV drugs market owing to the large number of patients visiting the hospital for treatment. However, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to observe a high growth rate because of the increased e-commerce penetration and availability of medicines online.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global HIV drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period. Due to the large epidemic burden of HIV/AIDS, various healthcare regulatory bodies are concentrating on this issue. By providing comprehensive care, diagnostic, and treatment services, a number of policies and strategic plans are implemented to lower the HIV burden. Growing government efforts to eradicate HIV infections encourage pregnant women and infants to receive HIV treatment. During the projection period, this is anticipated to increase demand for HIV medications. Due to the rising incidence of HIV in the region, India is anticipated to hold the biggest market share among all nations in the Asia Pacific HIV medications market during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in HIV drugs market are

Mylan N.V

AbbVie Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ViiV Healthcare Limited

Genentech, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Merck & Co

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Among others

