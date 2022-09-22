A Hilariously Smart Satirical Take on the Recent Political Unrest
MAKE AMERICA BEAUTIFUL AGAIN by Bo Bancroft
A nimble, political satire that should appeal to Americans of every stripe… reminiscent of books by Christopher Buckley, the author of Thank You for Smoking.”UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nationwide riots, a fraught presidential election, and a Capitol insurrection, there has been endless fodder for political unrest and societal distress. Leave it to author Bo Bancroft and his debut novel MAKE AMERICA BEAUTIFUL AGAIN to remind us that a little levity goes a long way for healing, catharsis, and revived communicative conversation.
— Kirkus Reviews
Bancroft addresses domestic terrorism, eco-terrorism, political unrest, and questionable political affiliations and motivations in a novel that is sure to have readers sitting on the edge of their seats in suspense, while laughing as they trek along with a cast of characters trying to solve the mystery of a coordinated attack, a family disappearance, and suspicious activity among Georgia’s political leaders.
The novel takes off with a bang with the explosion of 100 bombs along a deserted interstate that is lined with towering billboards. The Worthington siblings are immediately concerned about what this attack could mean to their family’s advertising business. But when one of the brothers suddenly disappears, the remaining pair must dive into Georgia’s political landscape in search of the cause and motivation of the attack, and how their brother may have been swept up into the conspiracy. Dogging their efforts is an inexperienced Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent who waffles between his nagging suspicion of the Worthingtons’ involvement and sympathy for their plight.
While taking his readers on a pulse-pounding investigation through some of Georgia’s most private political spaces, Bancroft also addresses important issues of class struggle, racism, bigotry, and exploitation, both through observations made by his relatable characters and through the high-pressure situations these citizens find themselves in.
Perhaps most importantly, Bancroft tackles these tough subjects and a plot worthy of a suspense thriller through witty banter and satire. The author plays well into the self-deprecating humor and sibling-rivalry-style banter that often appears between brothers and sisters, making this a more believable read than one would otherwise have suspected. But there’s also an elevated style of humor to the book, rooted in the descriptions of the landscape and the events, as well as the internal observations made of higher officials and major political figures by the core characters.
The book is already receiving praise.
BookView Review calls it “a first-class adrenaline fest… offers a fascinating satire of jaded bureaucratic practices and absurd human anguish… With its wild fusion of individual struggles and political intrigue, the novel keeps the pages turning.”
Adds The Prairies Book Review: “Raucous, ingenious, and fun; a must-read. Throughout, Bancroft probes class struggle, racism, bigotry, and exploitation. Readers will be wowed by this witty and fulfilling adventure.”
MAKE AMERICA BEAUTIFUL AGAIN is a smart commentary on the current political landscape and on the fears many citizens have held in the past few years about the country’s future. This book is sure to have readers laughing and thinking in equal measure at every turn and ridiculous encounter — and ready to continue an important political conversation that may have recently felt too “big” to contend with.
MAKE AMERICA BEAUTIFUL AGAIN is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bo Bancroft grew up in Ohio where he graduated from Miami University with a degree in Marketing. Bo and his wife Aree live in Atlanta, and their adult daughter, Aly, resides in Washington, DC. The majority of his professional career was spent in business development in the telecommunications industry. Early on, he worked for major cable networks and then shifted to the technology sector as the industry evolved into today’s sophisticated information delivery system.
Currently, he works for Habitat for Humanity International, serving those seeking affordable housing. In his free time, Bo enjoys spending time with his family and friends, an eclectic crew of people that keep his mind sharp and spirits up. He also spends a lot of time exploring the many wooded wonders of the city and the North Georgia mountains. A dedicated Labrador lover, Bo is rarely seen without a faithful Lab by his side. Lula’s paw prints are present throughout this book, from the reckless crashing through the forest to curling up in his desk cubby when it came time to write. Visit https://bobancroft.com.
Bo Bancroft
Bo Bancroft, Author
bo.bancroft@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn