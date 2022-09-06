Healthcare Barcode Reader Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Healthcare Barcode Reader Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare barcode reader market generated $260.9 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $640.7 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Increase in demand for wireless healthcare barcode readers, increased patient safety, and reduction in human errors drive the global healthcare barcode reader market. However, the line of sight barcode scanning devices restrain the market. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies is expected to present an array of opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of healthcare barcode readers suffered hindrances due to disrupted supply chain, lockdown measures, and lack of proper procurement of raw materials.

However, the government bodies are now lifting up the restrictions to support various industries economically. With this, the demand for healthcare barcode readers is expected to increase post-lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global healthcare barcode reader market based on type, product type, connectivity, application, and region.

Based on type, the 2D segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also projected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on product type, the fixed segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around three-fourths of the global healthcare barcode reader market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mobile segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global healthcare barcode reader market discussed in the research include Wasp, Datalogic, Scandit, Juniper, Honeywell, Zebra, Cognex, Sato, Toshiba, Bluebird, Denso, NCR, Opticon, Sick, Microscan, JC Square, and Keyence.

