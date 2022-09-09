Town of Leland, North Carolina, Takes Strategic Step to Partner with OpenGov on Government Budgeting Software
When Town of Leland officials thought strategically about the future, they knew government budgeting software—and OpenGov—had to play a part. See why.WAUWATOSA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Town of Leland, NC, officials thought strategically about the Town’s future, they decided to invest in government budgeting software through a partnership with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.
Considered the fastest growing Town in North Carolina, the Town of Leland is located at the southern end of the State within the Wilmington metro area. Since 2019, the Finance Director has been contemplating upgrading the Town’s budgeting process. Once key positions within the Finance Department were filled, staff had more time to think strategically and decided to move ahead with an upgrade. They chose OpenGov Budgeting & Planning for its streamlined reporting and modern interface that enables department heads to budget easily and effectively. Plus, the Town will now be able to publish an interactive, online budget book.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, department heads will be able to collaborate within the platform when developing the annual budget. Staff members can send and receive budget proposals, track performance of strategic objectives, and comment on reports. The Town also will be able to improve reporting through OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, which takes complex financial information and presents it in an easy-to-understand format. That means the Town will heighten transparency and build trust with its growing community. In addition, taxpayers will gain greater visibility to how dollars are spent with an interactive online budget book. Creating the budget within the platform will save valuable time, allowing staff to focus on Town priorities rather than busy work.
The Town of Leland joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
