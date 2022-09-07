City of Duncanville, Texas, Partners with OpenGov for Budgeting Software, Online Budget Book
Officials in Duncanville, TX, said goodbye to months of developing a CIP budget and online budget book when they partnered with OpenGov on budgeting software.WAUWATOSA, DUNCANVILLE, TX, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Duncanville, Texas, is located southwest of Dallas. Better known for being one of the top high school football programs in the Lone Star State, the City is modernizing its internal processes to manage its rapid growth. Duncanville recently converted to a new ERP system, and the City was experiencing issues throughout the budget process.
Capital Improvement Planning (CIP), personnel budgeting, and developing the budget document still required manual, Excel-based tasks, and took months of staff time. Duncanville leaders sought to maximize their investment in their new ERP by finding a solution that would streamline the entire budget process while integrating with the system.
After a thorough evaluation of the market options, Duncanville partnered with OpenGov for an end-to-end solution by deploying the Budgeting & Planning Suite and the Reporting & Transparency Platform. Together, Duncanville and OpenGov will strive to modernize the budget process, enable multi-year capital planning, automate reporting, get more penny-perfect on the personnel budget, and reduce time spent on the final budget document via the online budget book.
The City of Duncanville joins more than 160 Texas-based municipalities and more than 1,100 public sector organizations nationally that leverage OpenGov to modernize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders. OpenGov is based in the US and has offices in Grapevine, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Tampa.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here