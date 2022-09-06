Virginia War Memorial Seeks Entries For 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest, All Middle School and High School Age Students throughout State Eligible to Participate »

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is again seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12).

The essay topic for the 2022 contest is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman from Virginia who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Crystal Coon at crystal.coon@dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care

facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term

rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.