City of Claremore, Oklahoma, to Boost Customer Experience with OpenGov Online Permitting and Licensing Software
Leaders in Claremore, OK, were tired of frustrating customers and losing revenue. That all changed with OpenGov online permitting software.WAUWATOSA, CLAREMORE, OK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders from the growing City of Claremore, OK, are ready to deliver a better customer experience, and they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, for online permitting software.
Famous for being the birthplace of early 20th Century entertainer Will Rogers, Claremore is located northeast of Tulsa. While the City experienced rapid growth, staff struggled with cumbersome legacy software that resulted in poor customer service and lost revenue. The Director of Planning and Development made it his mission to create a one-stop shop for customers doing business with the City. He sought to modernize the customer experience and streamline internal processes to save staff time.
After a thorough evaluation of all market options, Claremore selected OpenGov as the partner of choice for the Citizen Services Suite to create a customer-friendly experience and modernize workflows.
OpenGov Citizen Services drives results for hundreds of governments across the Country by processing applications up to five times faster and reducing walks-ins by 50%. With OpenGov’s cloud solution, Claremore’s staff will be able to design online workflows that mirror the City’s permitting and licensing processes. Customers seeking everything from building permits to pet licenses will be able to log online, take a quick survey that directs them to the necessary forms, and complete and securely pay for an application. Customers and staff can even message each other within the portal—no more time-consuming phone calls or City Hall visits.
The City of Claremore joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
