How to Effectively Re-Mortgage as a UK Expat or Foreign National Investor

With the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee set to raise interest rates again on the 15th September, UK expat and foreign national investors are again forced to consider re-mortgaging.

With inflation surpassing 10% in July, the rise in the cost of living is surpassing predictions by the Bank of England and economists.

Lenders are withdrawing deals all the time so an expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker can help to lock in a deal and move as quickly as possible.