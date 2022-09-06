Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size Hit USD 56.10 Billion at CAGR of 19.0%, in 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size – USD 9.80 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.0%, Rapid adoption of Big Data among enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in data and the need to optimize project management and business processes is driving digital intelligence platform market revenue growth

The global Digital Intelligence Platform Market size is expected to reach USD 56.10 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is being driven by a growing interest in social media analytics and customization.

The aim of digital intelligence platform is to evaluate consumer behavioral trends and deliver customized services to improve customer contact by utilizing Big Data. To improve customer experience and engagement, several firms have added digital intelligence technologies to their marketing cloud services. Businesses also employ digital intelligence systems to provide individualized services to clients across several digital contact points. On-demand digital analytics platforms are widely deployed, and this cloud-based deployment helps to manage significant surge in structured and unstructured data. Business models, service delivery, and consumer expectations are all shifting as a result of digital transformation. So, it is changing how employees engage with one another and the roles they play in the development of digital intelligence.

Data analysis solutions that may be used in conjunction with a mobile engagement platform to assist businesses in refining mobile apps and messaging and measuring the effectiveness of a marketing campaign are also offered in the digital intelligence platforms market. These digital intelligence systems include observations and prescriptive modelling for consumer analytics and optimization, to improve scalability and boost data processing. However, difficulty of integrating data and a shortage of qualified labor, as well as system integration and interoperability issues, are some of the reasons that could restrict the growth of the digital intelligence platform market.

Companies profiled in the global market report includes Adobe, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Google LLC, Mixpanel, Optimizely, Inc, Mapp digital US, LLC, New Relic, Inc, and Cxense.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In December 2021, Cantaloupe, Inc. a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in AI technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry

• Analytics segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Businesses have adopted digital intelligence solutions with digital analytics capabilities to gather real-time valuable intelligence using digital consumer data and make informed choices

• Based on touchpoint, mobile touchpoint segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Factors such as the extensive use of mobile devices and their importance in influencing client purchase decisions are driving demand for this category

• Large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Large corporations are deploying digital intelligence platforms to harvest vital real-time data from customers, helping them fulfil their high-quality product and service needs

• BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. BFSI vertical category is expected to lead the market due to increased demand for greater commitment to quality by businesses in this industry

• Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 because of competitive landscape, best-in-class hybrid cloud providers, early adoption of business analytics solutions, and presence of multiple notable vendors in the U.S. and Canada. A strong foundation of analytic solutions for intelligent decision-making has been established which is driving market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the digital intelligence platform market based on component, touchpoint, organization size, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Analytics

• Data management

• Engagement optimization

Touchpoint Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Company website

• Mobile

• E-Mail

• Social Media

• Web

• Kiosks & POS

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• BFSI

• Retail & E-commerce

• Telecom and IT

• Media and entertainment

• Travel & hospitality

• Public sector

• Health care

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Digital Intelligence Platform Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Digital Intelligence Platform industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Digital Intelligence Platform market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.