Meeting Notice- State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet September 15

September 6, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. Limited seating is available for those who want to attend in person. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.

For those interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey, Executive Secretary for the State Soil Conservation Committee, at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information or directions.

Established in 1938, the State Soil Conservation Committee coordinates the activities of Maryland soil conservation districts, while advising the Secretary of Agriculture on matters relating to soil and water conservation.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept