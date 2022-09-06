Submit Release
Job Announcement - Judicial Assistant to Supreme Court Justice

Salary: $4,226 monthly

Location: Bismarck, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Supreme Court Justice Chambers

Job Number: 2022-SC-BIS-58-JA2

Closing Date: September 15, 2022 11:59 PM Central

 

If you have strong grammar skills and would enjoy a role supporting a justice, this opportunity may be right for you.

 

The Ideal Candidate:

  • Enjoys proofreading and perfection in grammar and punctuation.
  • Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.
  • Enjoys supporting others.

 

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

  • Associate degree; and
  • One year of secretarial or paralegal experience in a court, law office or related job experience.

 

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3708509/judicial-assistant-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

