Job Announcement - Judicial Assistant to Supreme Court Justice

Salary: $4,226 monthly
Location: Bismarck, ND
Job Type: Full-Time/Regular
Department: Supreme Court Justice Chambers
Closing Date: September 15, 2022 11:59 PM Central
If you have strong grammar skills and would enjoy a role supporting a justice, this opportunity may be right for you.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Enjoys proofreading and perfection in grammar and punctuation.
- Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.
- Enjoys supporting others.
The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:
- Associate degree; and
- One year of secretarial or paralegal experience in a court, law office or related job experience.
