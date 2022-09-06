Nanocoatings Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nanocoatings Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The surging demand for nanocoatings in the healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Antimicrobial nanocoatings are essential for indwelling catheters possessing a high risk of microbial infection. Moreover, these are deployed in surgical instruments, bone replacement materials, and prosthetic devices. Also, biofilms of yeasts and oral bacteria may result in several localized ailments in the oral cavity, such as dental caries, oral thrush, periodontal disease, tooth root & pulp disease, and dental implant dental braces infections.

Key Highlights from the Report

• By product, antimicrobial held the largest nanocoatings markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.

• By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 20.9% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

• By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Nanocoatings market include:

Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

Based on the product type, the Nanocoatings market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Antimicrobial

• Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

• Self-Cleaning

• Anti-Fingerprints

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electronics

• Marine

• Energy

• Water Treatment

• Packaging

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Nanocoatings industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Nanocoatings?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

