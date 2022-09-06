With 6.90% CAGR, Global Blood Transfusion Market Size Worth USD 6.1 Billion by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[223+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Blood Transfusion Market size & share revenue is likely to grow around USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of roughly 6.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BAG Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin S.P.A., Danaher, BIO KIT (Werfen), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quotient Limited, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blood Transfusion Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 6.1 billion by 2028.”

Market Overview:

Transfusion of blood is the process of putting blood or blood components intravenously into the bloodstream. In order to maintain blood levels and the blood components in the body, transfusions are performed for a variety of medical disorders such as anaemia, sickle cell disease, a bleeding illness like haemophilia, or cancer when the blood components are lost. Both one's own blood and other people's blood are used in blood transfusions.

The key drivers of the market include elements like the increase in accidents, trauma cases, surgical procedures, and blood illnesses. Owing to the rise in demand for Blood Transfusion, the Global Blood Transfusion Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

As per the analysis, the Blood Transfusion market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Blood Transfusion market size was worth around US$ 4.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 6.1 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By application, the disease screening segment will dominate the market in 2021.

By end-use, the hospital's segment will dominate the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the North America will dominate the Global Blood Transfusion Market in 2021.

Competitive Players

Some of the main players in the global Blood Transfusion market includes;

Immucor Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BAG Healthcare GmbH

DiaSorin S.P.A.

Danaher

BIO KIT (Werfen)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Quotient Limited

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for blood and blood components is likely to pave the way for global market growth

The prevalence of anaemia, leukopenia, leukocytosis, erythrocytosis, and thrombocytosis is increasing, which is assisting in the market's growth. The need for blood transfusions is expanding throughout the world as a result of natural disasters and extensive casualties. The global market is being driven by the rising use of blood transfusion in the paediatric, adult, and elderly populations.

Restraints

Bloodborne infections due to Blood Transfusion may hamper the global market growth

A blood transfusion system's negative side effects, such as virus and infection illnesses that cause fever, allergic reactions, and blood borne diseases, are predicted to restrain this market's growth. The global market for blood transfusions in developing countries is being constrained by a lack of infrastructure and expensive equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic. The outbreak has reduced the amount of unscheduled blood donors and hindered the international movement of medical supplies. The public's concerns around transfusion-transmitted COVID-19 and the shortage of staff members were two of the greatest issues blood banks and hospitals faced during the crisis. The demand for blood transfusions has diminished throughout time as a result of rules limiting social distance and a focus on safety and hygiene.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Blood Transfusion Market is segregated based on product, application, end-use, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Others. Among these, the reagents & kits dominate the market, accounting for more than 65.8% of global sales in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into Blood Grouping and Disease Screening. Over the forecast period, the disease screening segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate, accounting for more than 60% of global sales in 2021. Based on end-use, the market is classified into Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others. The hospital segment will dominate the market in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominates the Global Blood Transfusion Market and accounts for more than 35% of the global revenue in 2021 as, a result of an increase in the number of surgical procedures and trauma cases, which is pushing the demand for blood transfusions. The region's established healthcare infrastructure, higher acceptance of the blood transfusion method, and rising public awareness of blood donations all contribute to the dominance. The U.S. had the largest proportion in North America. Its dominance is mostly a result of the presence of major market participants close by, the availability of several diagnostic tests, and the more than 600 independent donation facilities.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Market was expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The rapid expansion is due to continuous government and non-governmental organization campaigns in developing countries to increase public awareness of blood donations and the prevalence of a significant population with critical blood disorders.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2021, EryPharm introduced a cutting-edge technique that can create red blood cells in enormous quantities and create new sources of blood for transfusions. The business intends to boost the production of Cultured Red Blood Cells (cRBC) using Hematopoietic Stem Cells by starting a pilot production phase (HSC).

In February 2019, the market for B2B IVD bulk reagents for blood grouping and latex serology testing was recently introduced by Torax Biosciences Limited. The company wants to offer its distribution partners, manufacturing businesses, or hospitals visible latex agglutination assays such as ASO, CRP, and RF, as well as blood grouping assays in filled or FFMU forms.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BAG Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin S.P.A., Danaher, BIO KIT (Werfen), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quotient Limited, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



