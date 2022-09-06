Global Food Preservative Market to Generate USD 4,240.3 Million by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in demand for packaged food products having a long shelf life, increase in adoption of clean-labeled food products, and surge in consumption of commercial beverages drive the food preservative market growth.

According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global food preservative market generated USD 2,865.7 million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 4,240.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics such as driving factors and opportunities lying ahead in the market in the coming years. In addition, the report provides key segment analysis and competitive landscape.

Covering a thorough analysis in more than 400 pages, accompanied by 348 tables and 325 figures, the research aims to help leading market players, stakeholders, and investors in gaining insights about the current market situation and take decisions to expand the presence in the food preservative industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2,865.7 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 4,240.3 Million CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages 410 Tables 348 Figures 325 Segments covered Type, Function, Label, Application, and Geography. Drivers Rise in demand for packaged food products having a long shelf life Increase in adoption of clean-labeled food products Surge in consumption of commercial beverages Opportunities Introduction of flavonoids as a preservative Expansion of the meat and poultry industry

The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing dynamics based on driving forces, restrains, and opportunities of the global food preservative market. Rise in demand for packaged food products having a long shelf life, increase in adoption of clean-labeled food products, and surge in consumption of commercial beverages drive the market growth. However, health risks such as allergy, cancer, and asthma related to synthetic food preservatives restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that enable leading players expand their food preservative market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Food & Beverages at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The introduction of flavonoids as a preservative presents new opportunities in the coming years. In addition, the expansion of the meat and poultry industry creates new avenues in the few years.”

The research offers an extensive segmentation of the global food preservative market based on type, function, label, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the research sub-divides the market into natural and synthetic. Based on function, the report further categorizes the market into anti-microbial, acidulant, anti-oxidant, and others. By label, the research further divides the market into clean label and conventional. Based on application, the report classifies the market into meat, poultry and seafood, beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy, snacks, fats & oils, and others.

Based on geography, the report further divides the global food preservative market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and will continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in consumption of frozen bakery products such as donuts, frozen pizza, and others along with high consumption of processed meat products. Contrarily, Asia-Pacific is projected to surge with a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in consumption of frozen seafood in countries such as China and Japan and rise in demand for packaged food products.

The report is helpful in offering extensive analysis of each region and their respective countries on the basis of segments and sub-segments. These insights are helpful in determining the steps to be taken to expand the food preservative market share. .

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global food preservative market. The leading players such as Ajinomoto Co Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group Plc., Lallemand, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Tate & Lyle, and BASF SE are analyzed in the research. This analysis is valuable in determining competitive landscape and devising strategies and developments for the future.

