Cardiovascular Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 97.48 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cardiovascular Devices Market is expected to clock at US$ 97.48 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Owing to increased cardiovascular disease prevalence and the adoption of technologically advanced products. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Cardiovascular Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Cardiovascular Devices Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value US$ 55.31 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value US$ 97.48 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Device Type, Application, End-User, And Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Download PDF Brochure of Cardiovascular Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/cardiovascular-devices-market/7791

Growth Drivers

The increasing cardiovascular disease incidence globally requires technologically advanced equipment to diagnose and monitor the condition, to provide the best patient care, and for better life quality. This augments the demand and thus pushes the market growth forward. Furthermore, an increase in product approvals and efforts of key players to market economical devices are also contributing to cardiovascular devices market growth.

The global cardiovascular devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – device type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Device Type Segmentation’

The global cardiovascular devices market has been segmented into:

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic & Surgical Devices

It has been analyzed that the diagnostics and monitoring segment dominates the market. Especially, the diagnostic devices in which ECG holds the majority of the market share. Additionally, event monitors make it possible to save data, which greatly increases the penetration of these systems into point-of-care and at-home healthcare applications.

Pacemakers, stents, catheters and accessories, guidewires, cannulae, electrosurgical procedures, valves, and occlusion devices are additional categories for the surgical devices market. Among other surgical devices, the stents segment held the biggest market share. The main factor behind dominant position of stents segment is physician preference for stenting over bypass procedures. Stents are being used more often to treat coronary artery disease as a result of expanding demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on the end user, the global cardiovascular devices market has been bifurcated into:

specialty clinics

hospitals. Currently

The hospital segment dominates the market because of the presence of highly advanced equipment for a huge scope of diagnostic and surgical procedures and the presence of highly skilled medical professionals. Specialty clinics, however, are projected to observe a high growth rate in the forecast period. As there would be favorable reimbursement policies, increased adoption at an individual practice level is expected.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global cardiovascular devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Japan is likely to lead the entire Asia Pacific market, followed by China, as the region is expected to have the quickest development over the forecast period. Due to sedentary lives and poor eating habits, China is thought to have the biggest population of elderly people worldwide and the greatest obesity rates. These elements are anticipated to make heart disorders more common in this nation, which will benefit the expansion of the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the developing medical tourism sector in this region will increase demand for cardiovascular systems in nations like Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Also, government initiatives to control the cost of products is likely to support market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/cardiovascular-devices-market/7791

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global cardiovascular devices market are:

Cardinal Health Inc

BD & Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

Edward Lifesciences

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Among others

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE TYPE

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Remote Cardiac Monitoring Others Therapeutic & Surgical Devices Heart Valves Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Catheters Stents Occlusion Devices Others

GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Heart Failure Coronary Artery Disease Cardiac Arrhythmia

GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

Specialty Clinics Hospitals

Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of the Cardiovascular Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4AslyzNh2bawJE1jwrx8AzdxomoqPyD9jJ8G3kHF&report_id=7791&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter