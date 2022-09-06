United States Commercial Insurance Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Allianz, American International Group, AON, AVIVA, AXA, Chubb, Direct Line, Marsh, & Willis Towers Watson
Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Commercial Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution channel, Enterprise, Industry Vertical, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US Commercial Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 136.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 221 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Commercial Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz, American International Group, AON, AVIVA, AXA, Chubb, Direct Line Insurance Group, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.
Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Commercial Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.
The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses US Commercial Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises
4.1.2 Increase Trend of Start-Up Business
4.1.3 Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Varied Insurance Regulations across the Globe
4.2.2 High insurance premium
4.2.3 Lack of Awareness among Small Sizes Enterprises
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Usage of Automatic and Complex Devices In The Retail, Construction and Healthcare Industries
4.3.2 Adoption of Advanced Technology in Commercial Insurance
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial motor insurance
6.3 Commercial property Insurance
6.4 Liability Insurance
6.5 Marine Insurance
6.6 Others
7 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Distribution channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Agents and Brokers
7.3 Direct Response
7.4 Others
8 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Enterprise
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small Scale Enterprise
8.3 Medium scale Enterprise
8.4 Large scale Enterprise
9 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Industry Verticle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Energy and Utilities
9.4 Construction
9.5 IT and Telecom
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Allianz
11.2 American International Group
11.3 AON
11.4 AVIVA
11.5 AXA
11.6 Chubb
11.7 Direct Line Insurance Group
11.8 Marsh
11.9 Willis Towers Watson
11.10 Zurich
11.11 Travelers Group
11.12 USAA Group
11.13 Nationwide Group
11.14 American Intl Group
11.15 Famers Ins Group
11.16 Hartford Ins Group
11.17 Tokio Marine US PC Group
11.18 CAN Ins Cos
11.19 Munich-American
11.20 W.R. Berkley Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjc873
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900