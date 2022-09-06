Capstone Green Energy to Participate in Water Tower Fireside Chat Series

Live Presentation on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET

Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN, a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced Darren Jamison, President and CEO, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

An update on the Company's recent success in Energy-as-a-Services (EaaS) business. How does this model fit into the New Energy landscape?

The positive impact the recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could have on the Company's EaaS business.

A review of the attractive economics of the EaaS business and how it is transforming the Company's operations.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy CGRN is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

