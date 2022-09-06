Cross Country Healthcare Launches the New CrossCountry.com

New online platform provides intuitive, simple, engaging user experience and response digital aid across all platforms and devices for candidates and healthcare systems

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., CCRN, a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new, state-of-the-art digital platform designed and developed to help healthcare professionals find and engage with potential job opportunities more effectively. The new and improved CrossCountry.com delivers a simplified and intuitive user experience while offering resources including nurse licensure, travel guides and detailed pay-rate transparency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005012/en/

"Cross Country is continuing to invest heavily in technologies that ensure speed to market and a best-in-class experience for candidates, clients, and team members. With healthcare professionals at the forefront of the industry, our focus has long been to provide the best possible experience placing the best candidates in the ideal clinical setting to fulfill their personal and professional goals," said John A. Martins, Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare.

CrossCountry.com is the first in a series of new, fully reimagined digital recruitment and staffing platforms to release this year through Cross Country Healthcare's transformative digital suite. The unveiling represents a significant evolution of service to optimize client and candidate experiences, rationalize business operations and streamline delivery models.

"As a company, we are reimagining the way healthcare professionals find opportunities and become hired into organizations that are the best fit for their talents," said Gerald Purgay, Chief Marketing Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. "It's undeniable that digital, particularly on mobile devices, is the first and often last place these professionals go to for new career opportunities. Cross Country Healthcare uses this new platform to ensure that their experience is the best in the industry and that our clients consistently have a high-caliber talent pool."

Cross Country Healthcare's new digital approach will modernize the staffing process for healthcare systems featuring more effective candidate sourcing options, offering higher quality candidates and enriched candidate resource pools. For candidates, along with useful tools to assist in job searching and seamless job applications, CrossCountry.com also provides real-time messaging, job alert functionality and educational resources to help nurses manage their job search and career development.

