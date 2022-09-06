Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising government initiatives and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6 %, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, the global Interventional Oncology Devices market is expected to proliferate. It is anticipated that increasing government initiatives to encourage Interventional Oncology will further boost the market growth. Besides, the rising technological advancements in the devices are also expected to augment the market growth.

Key Highlights from the Report

• In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra 's leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company's patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

• Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

• It is anticipated that Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization will expand significantly. This method is being used for the treatment of liver tumors or for postsurgical adjunctive treatment.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Interventional Oncology Devices market include:

Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Based on the product type, the Interventional Oncology Devices market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Oncology Devices Market on the basis of product type, process, cancer type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Support

• Embolization

• Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

• Thermal Tumor Ablation

• Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

• Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

• Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lung Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Bone Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Interventional Oncology Devices industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Interventional Oncology Devices?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

