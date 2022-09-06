Infinite Group Inc.'s Nodeware® SaaS Platform Finds Its Place In A $165 Billion Cybersecurity Market; Sector Potential Expected To Reach $366 Billion By 2028 ($IMCI)

With investment risk can come great rewards. That's never been more true in the penny stock market, where small investments can deliver potentially exponential returns. It's also one of the only markets offering retail investors a chance to seize opportunities often reserved for only an elite class of investors.

For instance, those that weren't well connected to the inner Wall Street circles or lacked deep pockets didn't get the privilege of investing in early start-ups Google GOOG, Amazon AMZN, or Tesla TSLA. Those deals were pay-to-play and weren't offered in thousand-dollar tranches; it took millions to play. For small investors, it can be discouraging. But it doesn't need to be; there are excellent opportunities outside those well-guarded institutional walls. Investors just need to know where and what to look for.

In fact, there are countless under-the-radar companies whose stock presents compelling value, with many ideally positioned in emerging sectors to create potentially enormous near and long-term value to investors. Infinite Group Inc. IMCI is one of them. Yes, for an $0.08 stock, that's an ambitious presumption; but it's warranted. Why?

Because Infinite's current products and services portfolio alone can justify a market cap significantly higher than current levels. But that's not the most exciting part of the value proposition. While assets today can support a significant increase in share price, investors may be wiser to look at IMCI from a forward-looking perspective, with deals made in 2022 fueling potentially massive growth in the back half of 2022 and all of 2023.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y4OTr2kiMc8

Targeting A $165 Billion Cybersecurity Market Opportunity

Although the share price suggests so, those deals shouldn't be under-appreciated, noting they expedite IMCI's revenue-generating opportunities from a cybersecurity services market already offering up $165.78 billion. Things are expected to get even better, with industry analysts modeling for a combined cybersecurity services market to eclipse the $366 billion mark in the next six years. And with geopolitical unrest creating the likelihood of cyber-conflict over conventional warfare, even that aggressive forecast could be conservative.

Still, if the market topped out short of expectations at a whopping $300 billion, the case for IMCI investment remains strong. That's a result of even the combined strengths of industry behemoths Cisco Systems (NASDAQ; CSCO), IBM, and Microsoft MSFT falling well short of being able to serve a massive cybersecurity space clientele where a one-size solution doesn't fit all. And anyone thinking IMCI isn't well-positioned to capitalize on its position and products should think again.

They can be integral to the supply chain equation by being fundamentally sound, well-managed, and having cutting-edge cybersecurity technology. Moreover, IMCI's small size is advantageous, allowing them to quickly design and integrate state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology solutions for a swelling global client list.

That ability to react and change platform strategies quickly could be the primary attraction to IMCI. And a big part of that interest likely comes from customers recognizing that IMCI isn't in business to install cookie-cutter cybersecurity platforms. Instead, current and prospective clients appreciate Infinite's unique ability to design and deliver company-specific cybersecurity defense platforms that protect a company's valuable assets from the inside out.

That differentiation is significant and, more importantly, provides a competitive advantage in targeting niche opportunities.

Being Nimble Is An Advantage

In fact, being nimble may be IMCI's most significant strength by providing an inherent ability to do what many large sector companies can't or won't do: create, at scale, one-of-a-kind platforms that meet targeted and specific needs. Interestingly, most cybersecurity platforms are simply modified versions of an original, which bring a set of risk factors, including vulnerability to updated and re-coded cyber threats. And don't forget, the bad actors don't utilize the same weapons; they evolve. In other words, an effective cybersecurity platform developed a year ago may be entirely ineffective today.

That reality enhances the IMCI market opportunity. And, knowing that the sector can't be protected by a "what's good for one is suitable for all" platform, IMCI added more value by staying focused on taking advantage of the low-hanging opportunities from the thousands, even millions, of businesses needing what IMCI is selling. Admittedly, suggesting that IMCI can currently service millions of job orders is, for now, an overly ambitious prospect. But inking deals with hundreds of small to medium-sized businesses certainly isn't. That means while the behemoths focus on multi-million-dollar contracts, IMCI can do well to serve a tremendous number of six-figure deals. Actually, that's the plan, and it's in action.

IMCI is already providing small to medium-sized companies with designed-to-order cyber defense systems. And here's the more exciting part of the IMCI solutions. Because IMCI understands that the best cybersecurity tool is a combination of computer code and the human mind, its solutions appeal to those companies taking seriously the impact that its internal people can have on system security.

Not Just Code, But Employees Are Threats

In other words, IMCI is banking on the fact that clients understand cybersecurity is more than implementing innovative technology; it's about doing so by understanding people. That makes sense. Businesses are run by people, threat actors are people, and IMCI customers are people. So, cybersecurity isn't a technology business; it's a people business. And understanding the human psyche and how they act is the difference between designing a one-size-fits-all platform and a company-specific tool that protects businesses from bad actors inside and out from devastating cyber attacks. IMCI designs and integrates the latter.

It may be best to describe Infinite Group as a company that solves problems by selling products. And that's evident through an approach to business that takes on the complexity of cyber defense while creating an architecture and road map that makes sense for a unique business. As noted, effective cybersecurity shouldn't only target outside threats. Insider threat is just as serious, and in many cases, companies ignore that exposure when purchasing a security platform. Considering that financial, medical, retail, legal, power, and manufacturing are all "people-run" businesses, IMCI is conveying that "people" concerns should top the client's cybersecurity priority checklist.

And that message is getting told through an expert workforce across the United States, ensuring current and potential clients that its solutions have a depth of impact. Moreover, IMCI's reach is substantial through an inclusionary business model, working with organizations on all levels of Information Security and Cybersecurity, and showing its award-winning Nodeware® SaaS platform can provide best-in-class cybersecurity functionality. It's one of the few that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities and is a staple in IMCI's products and services portfolio to secure client data, systems, and technologies. Case studies show why Nodeware® positions IMCI to remain a cybersecurity sector leader.

Of course, with IMCI attracting attention and inking deals, a recent one partnering with Gradient MSP to support eight of the top PSA's in the IT channel, investors could benefit from a value-creating tailwind. And that could strengthen with IMCI finalizing a potentially transformative deal expected to add revenues, profit, and a significant client book. Once closed, the acquisition is expected to bring more than $4 million in annual revenues and add complementary services and products to enhance IMCI's product offerings.

Better still, if ambitions stay on course, that deal is likely the first of more accretive roll-ups planned for the final two quarters of 2022 and 2023. Thus, at current prices, especially with accretive contracts and partnerships adding new revenue streams, and the likelihood of more to come, the value proposition is more than an attractive proposition; it's compelling.

Better Positioned Than Ever For Growth

Better yet, it's also timely. Trading at roughly $0.08, accretive partnerships, a continued strengthening of its balance sheet, and expected news of acquisitions expose a disconnect between share price and performance worthy of being seized sooner than later. And that's based on IMCI's sum of its parts today. Factoring in expected post-acquisition revenues and near-term milestones that can turn into catalysts, IMCI, at these levels, takes things to the next level, presenting an investment proposition that may be too good to ignore.

So, it may be wise not to. After all, when markets recover, and history shows they always do, the shares in undervalued companies often lead the reversal rally. And with IMCI better positioned today than when they traded at 52-week highs of $0.42, shares could do more than reclaim prices 425% higher than today; they could increase appreciably from there. If Infinite Group stays on course, that surge will be no surprise.

