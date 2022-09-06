Image Recognition Market to Reach $86,001 million by 2025 - In-depth analysis of the current trends & future estimations
The increasing preference among individuals for high bandwidth data services and advanced machine learning has led to the increased demand for marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Image Recognition Market to Reach $86,001 million by 2025 - In-depth analysis of the current trends & future estimations ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
The global image recognition market size was valued at $17,911 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $86,001 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global image recognition market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
Growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing pace of technological advancements in facial recognition technology drive the growth of the global image recognition market. Moreover, surge in the number of mobile devices equipped with cameras and rise in demand for security applications and products laden with image recognition features supplement the market growth. However, high cost of installation of image recognition systems is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, supportive regulations that mandate the use of image recognition products and high demand of image recognition in the healthcare industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.
The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.
The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of image recognition along with growing demand for image recognition in clinical decision support to enhance the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. However, the retail segment held the largest share of 22.4% in 2017, as increased adoption of image recognition in this industry leads to in-store promotion and increases consumer engagement. On the other hand, the transportation & logistics segment is expected to contribute the largest share of 17.9% through 2025. The report also discusses IT & telecom, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, among other industries.
The cloud segment captured 55.9% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of cloud in various industry verticals such as media & entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and government organizations. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.3% through 2025. On the other hand, the on-premise segment would grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.
In 2017, the North America contributed 46.7% of the total market share in 2017, owing to surge in the number of users of electronic gadgets and smartphones with image recognition applications. However, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.4% during the study period, owing to lurking threats due to terrorist attacks and growing trend towards e-governance in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).
The leading companies operating in the global image recognition market include IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
