Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Increasing adoption of light weight materials for long-fiber thermoplastic PP compound are some key factors driving global PP compound market growth

Market Size – USD 17.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Rapid growth of end-use automotive, electronics, textile, and construction industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.

Currently, long-fiber thermoplastic PP compounds are used in automotive front-end carriers, door panels, pedals, under body shields, and many more. It has reached its peak with the help of resin companies. Glass fibers are combined with PP compounds to make different parts of the car, which enables replacing steel with PP compound. It even helps to reduce the use of expensive engineering plastics, and enables offering of more cost-effective vehicles to consumers.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market include:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Avient Corporation, Ravago Holdings America, Inc., Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc., Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd., PP-Plus Corporation, and HEXPOL AB (RheTech).

Key Highlights from the Report

• Automotive segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for PP compounds such as resins and low-density PP compounds, which is boosting revenue growth of the automotive segment.

• Impact copolymer segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to excellent performance in outdoor applications and components with cost-effective, low strength, and ductile materials. It can be used for various purposes such as blow molding, sheet extrusion, and thermoforming.

Based on the product type, the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global PP compound market on the basis of product, polymer type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Mineral Filled

• Compounded TPO

• Compounded TPV

• Glass Reinforced

• Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Homo Polymers

• Random Copolymers

• Impact Copolymers

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Textiles

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Polypropylene (PP) Compound industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Polypropylene (PP) Compound?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

