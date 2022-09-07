Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Expanding population of the elderly mainly demands collagen peptides and gelatin which is set to drive the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the collagen peptide and gelatin market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increase in alcohol consumption resulting in collagen deficiency in the body, which can be boosted by peptide and gelatin-based nutraceuticals is set to propel the growth of the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on thecollagen peptide and gelatin market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of well-entrenched collagen manufacturing facilities and the application of progressive extraction methodologies in the North American region.
2. Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market growth is being driven by the exacting R&D activities in regenerative medicine and wound healing and the development in commercialization of new collagen-based drug delivery systems. However, an increasing count of slaughtered animals adversely impacting animal welfare and a raising vegan population are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market.
3. Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17372
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market based on the source can be further segmented into Bovine, Sheep, Porcine, Chicken, Marine, and Others. Porcine segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing preference for porcine-based nutritional products in the market and new innovative products launched by key market players.
2. The Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Others. The Food And Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increase in demand for various bovine and porcine collagen peptides and gelatin for application in the food and beverages industry. The rising demand for healthy food and functional beverages as well as various R&D activities and new product launches by key market players are further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. Furthermore, the Pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the wide application of collagen peptides in the pharmaceuticals industry, being employed as collagen shield in ophthalmology, sponges for burns or wounds, for protein and drug delivery, as controlling material for transdermal delivery, and nanoparticles for gene delivery and basic matrices for cell structure system.
4. North America (Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing consumer awareness and the expanding population of the elderly in America.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the collagen peptide and gelatin industry are -
1. Amicogen, Inc.
2. BioCell Technology LLC
3. Capsugel Belgium NV
4. Catalent, Inc.
5. ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd.
Click on the following link to buy the collagen peptide and gelatin Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17372
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Collagen Peptide Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Collagen-Peptide-Market-Research-509508
B. Collagen Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Collagen-Market-Research-509586
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn