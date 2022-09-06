US$ 9.9 Billion | Lithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Valuation by 2030

AMR Logo

Lithium-iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Type (Portable, Stationary), Capacity, and Application (Automotive, Power Generation, Industrial)

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries Top Companies

The major companies profiled in lithium-iron phosphate batteries market report include BYD, A123 Systems, Electrical Vehicle Power System Technology, OptimumNano Energy, K2Energy, Pihsiang Energy Technology, Victory Battery Technology, Power Sonic, Lithium Werks, and Benergy Technology Company.

AMR published a report, the global lithium-iron phosphate batteries market size was valued at $5.6 billion in 2020, and lithium-iron phosphate batteries market forecast to reach $9.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Locating of Lithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries Market:

Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By type, the portable segment accounted for the largest lithium-iron phosphate batteries market share in 2020.

As per lithium-iron phosphate batteries market analysis, on the basis of capacity, the 100,001–540,000 mAh segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Global lithium-iron phosphate batteries market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. The capacity segment covered in the study includes 0–16,250 mAh, 16,251–50,000 mAh, 50,001–100,000 mAh, and 100,001–540,000 mAh. The applications covered in the study include automotive, power generation, industrial, and others.

Rapidly increasing electric vehicle demand, especially in developing countries, such as India, Indonesia, and others, has led to increase in demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries market growth across the globe.

Technological advancements and product innovations such as form factors, increased battery life & performance, and sustainable battery management system have positively impacted lithium-iron phosphate batteries market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive industry and industrial sector are two major prominent application areas that have witnessed rise in demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries in recent years and are also anticipated to provide positive support toward the growth of the global lithium-iron phosphate batteries industry during the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Lithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has unfavorably affected the global economy and subsequent weakening of the GDP in global economies, thereby fluctuating consumer spending patterns across the globe.

A few of the challenges were original equipment manufacturing shutdown, unavailability of labor, raw material shortage, which, in turn, directly impacted the global lithium-iron phosphate battery manufacturers.

Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market growth for a short period.

Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to limit the global lithium-iron phosphate batteries market opportunities in current times.

Lithium-iron phosphate batteries possess high benefits than alternative battery types such as highly efficiency, high temperature operation, and light-weighted technology, making lithium-iron phosphate batteries to be the favorable batteries in several end-use application areas such as electric vehicles, power generation plants, and others.

