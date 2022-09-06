Galen College of Nursing Welcomes Cathryn Johnson Rolfe as Chief Operating Officer
Rolfe comes from HCA Healthcare to be the first COO for the 30-year-old Nursing CollegeLOUISVILLE , KENTUCKY , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the U.S., has announced Cathryn Johnson Rolfe as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rolfe will be the first COO for the 30-year-old College, which is part of the HCA Healthcare family and solely focused on nursing education.
“As we expand access to nursing education, we will expand our leadership capabilities to meet the needs of future nurses and the communities we serve. The addition of an accomplished leader such as Cathryn Rolfe will help us do just that,” exclaimed Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen. “With her distinguished background and vast experience, Cathryn will be instrumental in helping guide Galen successfully into the future. We are proud to welcome her to the family.”
Previously Associate General Counsel for Vanderbilt University and then Chief Business Officer for the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Office of Health Sciences Education, Rolfe oversaw finances and operations of the School of Medicine’s Undergraduate Medical Education, Graduate Medical Education activities, in addition to the Center for Experiential Learning and Assessment. Most recently, Rolfe served as Chief Operating Officer of the HCA Healthcare Graduate Medical Education service line, helping to build the largest physician residency training system in the U.S.
“I am excited to join Mark Vogt and Galen College of Nursing in their mission to expand access to quality nursing education and address the critical nursing shortage within our healthcare system,” stated Rolfe. “Galen’s evolution in the last few years is equally exciting and challenging. I am thrilled to bring my experience and expertise to help Galen navigate these impending waters and look forward to help build the pipeline of the next generation of great nurses.”
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in Kentucky and the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Asheville, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.
