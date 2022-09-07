Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions Market Share Worth US$2.9 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Rising demand for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsions has uplifted the growth vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market size is forecast to reach US$2.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Globally, the rising replacement of conventional emulsions with water-based combinations, due to their good formulation and low cost of usage, could also provide market growth prospects. Rising automotive production in various regions combined with the use of emulsions in door panels and headliners, can boost market revenue. Also, the driving need for low-odor interior paints due to scarcity of microorganisms owing to its coalescing properties and low production cost has been driving the growth of the industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market highlights the following areas -
1. The APAC region dominates the global vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market due to the rising government investments in the building and construction industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. For instance, by 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme in India is estimated to have built 11.22 million urban homes. 11.3 million houses have been approved since the policy began on March 31, 2021.
2. Rapidly rising demand for vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions owing to its excellent adhesion to a wide range of substrates, such as paper, wood, plastics, metal, and concrete, is estimated to drive the growth of the industry.
3. An increase in demand for paints and coatings is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA), global sales of paints and coatings was around US$ 173 billion in 2019, owing to the growing construction industry and rising consumer spending.
4. Furthermore, fluctuating price of raw materials such as ethylene will hinder the growth of the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market in the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Paints and Coatings held the largest share in the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. The rising growth of the paints and coatings sector has also uplifted the growth of the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions industry. In the upcoming years with the rising growth of the paints & coatings industry, the demand for vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions is set to rise. This would further drive the growth of the global vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market.
2. The buiding and construction sector dominated the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. The rising growth of new construction activities will drive the need for paints & coatings which is further anticipated to boost the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market in the region over the forecast period.
3. Asia-Pacific region dominated the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market with a share of 37.4% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the increasing consumption of vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions in several end-use sectors such as building and construction, textile and apparel, transportation, and others.
4. With the rising growth of the building and construction and automotive sectors in Asia Pacific region, the demand for paints and coatings would increase in the forecast period. This, is estimated to be the driving factor behind Asia Pacific vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions industry are -
1. Wacker AG
2. Celanese Corporation
3. DCC
4. Sinopec Corporation
5. Vinavil
